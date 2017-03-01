The Challenge John Currie Faces as UT’s New AD

Photo Credit: KSU Athletics

The University of Tennessee finally announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Tuesday. John Currie, who was the AD at Kansas State and previously worked for Tennessee’s administration from 1997-2009, was announced as Tennessee’s new AD on the last day of February.

Currie’s hire was met with wildly different opinions from media and fans across the country, but none of those opinions change the facts: Currie has several challenges facing him in every single sport.

Almost all of Tennessee’s major athletic programs have been in some sort of rut over the last decade. Tennessee hasn’t won a national title in any of its major sports (football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, and softball) since 2008 when the Lady Vols won their eighth title under Pat Sumitt.

Since then, however, only one of Tennessee’s major sports teams have even come somewhat close to winning a title.

The Vols’ biggest sport, football, is much healthier than the last time Tennessee had to hire an AD. When Tennessee hired Dave Hart in September of 2011, the football program was about to suffer through the last two years of the Derek Dooley era and had just gone through the Lane Kiffin fiasco. …read more

