“The Catch” leads Mireille Enos and Peter Krause tease what’s on tap for season 2

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — The ABC drama The Catch returns for its second season on Thursday, along with some new faces which will spell new headaches for series stars Mireille Enos and Peter Krause.

Enos, who plays private investigator Alice Vaughan, tells ABC Radio that the show from producer Shonda Rhimes, will get a visit from a Grey’s Anatomy alum T.R. Knight, “who comes in as Alice’s brother, and he is a mess and so Alice has to clean up behind him, and you see a different aspect of her.”

Suits star Gina Torres also appears in the show’s sophomore season, but Krause, who plays Enos’ con artist ex-fiancé Benjamin Jones, says, “We can’t tell you in what capacity.”

So, what’s on tap for season two? Ben, who went to prison for Alice at the end of the last season, gets sprung, but things aren’t going as well for Alice. “My company is in shambles,” explains Enos, “and so I’m taking clients that I wouldn’t necessarily have taken before.”

The Catch airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

