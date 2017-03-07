The cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dishes on the upcoming remake

(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of the upcoming live-action Beauty and the Beast praised the remake of the classic animated fairy tale as “feminist” in an interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang that aired in part today on Good Morning America.

“I can’t believe I’m getting to live out my, one of my childhood fantasies,” Emma Watson said of playing the role of Belle, adding that she, “felt pressure to live up to” the character on screen.

Emma Thompson, who brings to life the beloved character of Mrs. Potts, also called Belle “a good feminist,” adding, “Beauty and the Beast is one of the only fairy tales with a really decent heroine who gets to do things. Agreeing, Audra McDonald, who plays the role of Madame Garderobe, added that Belle is, “the one who rescues everybody.”

Luke Evans, who plays Gaston, joked that the heroine could not save his character. “He’s a villain,” Evans said of Gaston, whom he called a “buffoon…I couldn’t go far enough,” Evans said of playing the famously self-involved character. “There’s a theatricality about Gaston. He is ridiculous.”

Stanley Tucci, who plays Maestro Cadenza, said that he refused to sing for the remake. “I don’t sing, and I …read more

