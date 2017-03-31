“The Boss Baby” and “Ghost in the Shell” among this week’s new releases

Paramount Pictures © 2016 (LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Ghost in the Shell — Scarlett Johansson stars in this fantasy crime drama set in the not-so-distant future about a human who has been cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier dedicated to stopping dangerous criminals. Rated PG-13.

* The Boss Baby — This animated comedy, from the creators of Shrek, features Alec Baldwin as the voice of a suit-wearing, briefcase carrying baby. He and his seven-year old brother put aside their sibling rivalry to stop a sinister plot involving a battle between puppies and babies. Steve Buscemi and Lisa Kudrow also star. Rated PG.

Opening Friday limited release:

* The Zookeeper’s Wife — Jessica Chastain and Johan Heldenberg star in this World War II drama based on the non-fiction book of the same name about Warsaw Zoo-keepers Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. Rated PG-13.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment