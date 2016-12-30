The Blueprint: How Tennessee Can Win The Music City Bowl

The Blueprint: Music City Bowl Edition

Nebraska (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Friday, 3:30 PM ET

Nissan Stadium (69,143) – Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

Series Record: Nebraska leads 2-0

Our “blueprint” takes a deeper look at UT’s upcoming matchup, and focuses on what UT needs to do to win the game. It’s not necessarily indicative of how we expect the game to g

Quick History

Tennessee and Nebraska both rank within the top 15 winningest programs in college football history. Tennessee is ranked 12th all-time in wins (828-375) while Nebraska is ranked ninth (889-371). The two teams have only played twice with Nebraska having won both meetings in 1998 (42-17 victory in Orange Bowl) and 2000 (31-21 victory in Fiesta Bowl). Both schools also have a combined 11 national championships (UT 6, Neb 5).

When Nebraska is on offense

Heading into the Music City Bowl, the Cornhuskers will be without a few key players. Leading receiver Jordan Westerkamp has been ruled out after having knee surgery. The biggest loss, however, may be with quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., who appears unlikely to play due to a hamstring injury. Armstrong is a four-year veteran who has thrown for over …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider