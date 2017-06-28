“The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki’s ranch property destroyed in wildfire

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Michael Yarish(LOS ANGELES) — The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki’s ranch home burned the the ground Monday night, but fortunately, the actor wasn’t there at the time and is safe.

Galecki’s publicist confirms to ABC News the story, first reported by TMZ, that states the ranch property about 190 miles north of Los Angeles in San Louis Obispo, CA, was set ablaze by wildfires in the area. The property isn’t Galecki’s primary residence.

In a statement confirmed by Galecki’s publicist to ABC News, Galecki said: “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.”

He goes on: “It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.”

The statement concludes: “We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our …read more

