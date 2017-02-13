Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

While 2016, overall, wasn’t the year that Tennessee fans were looking for, there were certainly a few moments that will live on in Tennessee history.

A Tennessee student appears to have found the perfect way to capture one of those in a Valentine’s Day Card.

I found this valentine in the library. pic.twitter.com/RTqasTpJvc — Jonathan Toye (@JonathanToye1) February 13, 2017

This Valentine shows the moment that Jauan Jennings caught a Hail Mary with time expired to beat Georgia in Athens in what was arguably the most stunning, and exciting, finish in Tennessee history.

If you’re desperate for a last-minute Valentine’s Day idea for a UT fan, here you go. Or you could always go with this classic:

The post The Best UT-Themed Valentine Card Imaginable appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider