The Best Part of Waking Up?: Chris Young Coaches a Coffee Contest

ABC/Image Group LAHow about a little Chris Young with your morning coffee?

The “Sober Saturday Night” singer is the face of a new contest for Folgers. From now through February 20, aspiring artists can submit their versions of the iconic “the best part of wakin’ up” jingle at Folgers.com.

Five semi-finalists will get a mentoring session with Chris, before the grand prize winner is selected online. That person will take home $25,000.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country