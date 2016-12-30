The Best Films of 2016

Dale Robinette(NEW YORK) — La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival are my top 3; the rest are just simply the best, in no particular order:

La La Land

It will go down as one of the great musicals, and that’s because of writer-director Damien Chazelle, who handles its anachronistic style with ease. It helps that co-stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have better chemistry than Walter White. But La La Land is more than a movie musical: it’s a perfect Hollywood love story about the fact that there is no such thing as a perfect Hollywood love story. In that way, it’s one of the most subversive movies of the year.

Moonlight

The year’s best-directed film: nothing else comes close. The opening sequence alone is worth the price of admission. Moonlight is a devastating and nuanced film which uses every aspect of filmmaking to immerse you in a difficult coming-of-age story: a gay black man in South Florida is raised by a single, drug-addicted mother and struggles his entire life to feel comfortable in his own skin.

Arrival

Amy Adams is the face of one of the best sci-fi films ever made. It’s a twist on the good old alien invasion …read more

