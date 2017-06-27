“The Bachelorette” recap: To Norway with love

ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) –The tension between Lee and Kenny continued to rise to a boiling point on Monday’s The Bachelorette.

But before we get to that, let’s talk about all of the other men trying to actually win Rachel Linsday’s heart — instead of spending their time fighting each other.

And while Bryan continued to make a good impression on the attorney, winning the first impression rose, Lindsay still had questions about Jack, so she invited him out on a one-on-one date.

The two Dallas natives not only enjoyed a horse drawn carriage ride, but they also went dancing.

The bachelorette tried to create some sparks between them, but it was clear that the entire date was forced. Lindsay even cut their attempt at a kiss short, telling Jack, “You’re going to get sick. I’m contagious.”

“There’s something missing with Jack,” Lindsay said to the camera. “I don’t feel closer to him.”

It wasn’t long before Lindsay said goodbye to that suitor.

Monday night’s rose ceremony left behind Eric, Peter, Adam, Will, Matt, Alex, Josiah, Anthony, Kenny, and Lee — who’s name should be changed to “Lying Lee.”

So let’s just get right to it: The guys’ trek to Oslo, Norway, to continue their quest for love. While …read more

