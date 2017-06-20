“The Bachelorette” recap: Rachel Lindsay finds herself in a “crazy house”

ABC/Bob Leverone(LOS ANGELES) — The theme for this week’s episode of The Bachelorette was “crazy house.”

This was the term bachelorette Rachel Lindsay used to describe the house filled with the remaining men, who are all eager for alone time with her. Some are even willing to risk friendships — and even an opportunity to marry the 31-year-old attorney — just to be given a rose.

Lee found himself, again, in hot water. It was clear the 30-year-old singer from Nashville was picking fights with several men in the house; last week it was Eric, and this week it was Kenny.

Meanwhile, Dean was quick to point out to a producer of the show that he was only fighting with the black men in the house. When a producer asked him what he meant, he replied, “You know exactly what I mean.”

For Lee, the drama he started seemed more like a game to him. “I get tickled when I smile and an angry man gets angrier,” he said to the camera after one fight.

When Kenny finally confronted Lee, telling him, “You took advantage of our friendship,” the two began yelling. It caused the whole house to take notice — even Lindsay, who eventually …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment