“The Bachelorette” recap: Lee’s finally sent home

ABC/Thomas Lekdorf(LOS ANGELES) — After weeks of hoping and wishing, The Bachelorette viewers finally got to watch Lee get kicked off the show.

At the end of Rachel Lindsay’s two-on-one date with Lee and Kenny, the lawyer finally sent Lee home because she could tell he was lying about altercations he had with Kenny.

And Lee wasn’t the only one going home on this special edition of The Bachelorette. Josiah and Anthony also left the house, with Josiah seeming to take it particularly hard.

“Woman, you have some poor judgment,” he said while leaving the house.

In case you’re wondering who’s now left in the house, Kenny was later joined by Dean, Eric, Peter, Alex, Adam, and Matt.

As Lindsay finds herself falling harder for these guys, she noted: “Every goodbye is going to be harder from here on out.”

Eric was the lucky guy this week, getting a one-on-one date with Rachel. The two not only took a tour of Copenhagen, but they also enjoyed an outdoor hot tub and a local amusement park.

Seven other guys — except for Will — then headed to a group date with Rachel to play traditional Viking games. Things got a little bloody, but thankfully this time it …read more

