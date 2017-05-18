“The Bachelorette” – Meet the 31 men competing on Rachel Lindsay’s season

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Rachel Lindsay didn’t find love with Nick Viall onThe Bachelor, but later this month, fans of the reality TV franchise will watch her explore new relationships in The Bachelorette.

Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas, Texas, will meet 31 single men during the show’s premiere next week, and on Wednesday, ABC revealed who those bachelors are.

Among those who make a memorable impression, according to a press release: male model Brady brings a sledgehammer to “break the ice” with Lindsay; construction sales rep Matt wears a penguin costume to appeal to her silly side; and Blake E., an “aspiring drummer” whom fans first met during After the Final Rose, enlists a marching band to impress the new Bachelorette. There is also a person from Lindsay’s past on the show: Fred went to elementary school with the reality star, and admits to having had a “lifelong fascination” with her, according to the release.

Lindsay is the first African-American person to star in the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. Earlier this year, she told ABC News that the designation was an honor.

"I just hope that people rally behind me like they did in Nick's season…just realize that my journey is just trying to find

