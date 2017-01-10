“The Bachelor” Recap: Two Roses, A Villain and a Ticket Home

Nick with Corrine; ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, two favorites seemed to emerge, as Nick Viall handed out two roses — and sent one bachelorette home, one who at first appeared to possibly have an edge.

In the first group date, the ladies posed for themed wedding pictures with Nick, with the photographer picking a winner who’d enjoy a mystery prize. Corinne, who’d earlier shared a kiss with Nick, was excited to explore her beach-themed wedding, wearing a skimpy bikini top. That all changed however, when she discovered Brittany was poised to upstage her with an Adam & Eve photo shoot, which involved wearing bikini bottoms and going topless.

After Nick and Brittany emerged wearing only skivvies made out of leaves, Corinne knew she had to up the ante. When it came her turn, she achieved just that, dragging Nick into the pool and removing not only his top, but hers as well, and guiding him through a photo shoot reminiscent of Janet Jackson’s famous Rolling Stone cover.

Corinne’s strategy may have ultimately worked with Nick, but it backfired with the other women. She won both …read more

