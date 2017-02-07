“The Bachelor” Recap: Misery Is All Around

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — There was plenty of misery to go around on Monday’s new episode of The Bachelor on ABC. The girls who remained were only slightly happier than the ones who were sent packing, and the week ended with Nick Viall in tears.

Even though Taylor interrupted Corinne’s time with Nick after she was eliminated at the end of their two-on-one date, she was still unable to change the Bachelor’s mind by telling him that Corinne had lied. This season’s villain continued to gloat as Taylor went home, even going so far as to call Nick her boyfriend.

Knowing exactly what he wanted to do, Nick cancelled this week’s cocktail party and went straight to the rose ceremony, sending Alexis, Jaimi and Josephine home.

Leaving New Orleans behind, Nick and his potential brides headed for the tropical paradise of St. Thomas. After initially struggling to connect with Kristina on their one-on-one date, Nick had a breakthrough when the Russian-born dental hygienist opened up to him about growing up in poverty and going to live in an orphanage. By the end of the date, she had a rose.

