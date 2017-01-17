“The Bachelor” Recap: Crazy Corinne, A High-Flying Date, and a Hot Tub Near-Miss

Nick Viall and the bachelorettes with Backstreet Boys; ABC/Rick Rowell(NEW YORK) — On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall started with some damage control, admitting he’d slept with Liz earlier at his friends’ wedding, but ultimately decided to send her home.

Undaunted by the revelation, Corinne continued her efforts to commandeer Nick’s affections, planning to seduce him with only an overcoat and a can of whipped cream. Still cautious after his sticky situation with Liz, Nick stopped Corinne from taking things as far as she’d hoped, leaving her feeling like she’d failed.

Since she already had a rose, a disappointed Corinne opted to sleep through the ceremony, much to the dismay of both Nick and the rest of the women. Elizabeth, Hailey and Lacey were sent home.

On the first group date, seven of the bachelorettes got a chance to dance onstage with Nick and The Backstreet Boys, with the one with the most impressive moves getting the chance to try them out on Nick.

Danielle emerged as the champion, enjoying her one-on-one time with Nick and grabbing a kiss or two, much to Corinne’s dismay. In the end, Danielle walked away with …read more

