“The Bachelor” recap: Corinne’s caper backfires, Raven gets a rose

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall managed to bounce back after a dismal week in St. Thomas, cancelling both the scheduled cocktail party and the rose ceremony, to set out for Bimini with the remaining six women.

Vanessa scored the first one-on-one date, taking a yacht to the site of a shipwreck to do some snorkeling and underwater kissing with Nick. Emboldened by how well the day had gone, she decided to confess her love for Nick at dinner, but was disappointed by his hesitancy to do the same.

Having never had a one-on-one date with Nick, Corinne was incensed when she was sent on another group outing, this time with Kristina and Raven. Things only got worse for Corinne, as Kristina seemed to steal the spotlight as Nick rubbed lotion on her and comforted her when she got scared as the group swam with sharks. Corinne grew even more insecure as Nick awarded the only rose of the week to Raven, and then took her to dance on the beach.

Nick reunited with Danielle for the second one-on-one, but the fun of riding …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment