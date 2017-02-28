“The Bachelor” recap: Bye-bye Corinne, hello fantasy suites

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — On Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor on ABC, Nick Viall’s former flame. Andi Dorfman, returned to offer her advice as he prepared to send one woman home before overnights and fantasy suites.

In their heart-to-heart talk, Nick confessed it’s not a given that he’ll get engaged just because he’s almost made it to the end of the season. The former Bachelorette encouraged him to feel free to be intimate with the women during overnights if he felt it was appropriate. At the same time, Nick apologized for the grief Andi got after he asked her why she’d slept with him if she didn’t intend to pick him.

Nick made a surprising choice at the rose ceremony, opting to send this season’s most controversial character home. He sent Corinne on her way in a flood of tears, as he attempted to comfort her. With Rachel already confirmed as next season’s star of The Bachelorette, it seems safe to assume Nick’s choice comes down to Vanessa and Raven.

The cast traveled to Finland for overnights and fantasy suites, with Nick choosing Raven as his first date. After a fun game of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment