“The Bachelor” Recap: A Match Made in Milwaukee?

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Nick Viall called it one of his favorite weeks ever — but it’s likely Corinne didn’t feel the same.

As Vanessa continued to confront Nick about his behavior with Corinne in the bouncy house, Taylor and Sarah went directly to Corinne — warning her the other girls were upset with her and she’d better get her act together.

At the rose ceremony, the other women hoped Corinne was headed home, but ultimately, Nick saved the last rose for his trouble-making bouncy-house partner. Christen and Brittany were sent on their way.

This season, hometown dates came a little early, as the entire troupe headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where Nick grew up. Danielle L. spent the day exploring Nick’s favorite haunts, even managing to make an encounter with one of his exes go smoothly.

At dinner, Danielle opened up about how her own parents’ divorce made her uneasy about finding happiness for herself. The night ended with a rose for Danielle and a surprise serenade, as she and Nick danced while country singer Chris Lane performed his latest hit, “For Her.”

With the show relocated to dairy country, it only made …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment