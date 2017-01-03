“The Bachelor” Premiere Recap: Nick Viall Meets 30 Women

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — It’s a new year and there’s a new man at the helm of The Bachelor: Nick Viall.

The ABC reality series started off with a bang on Monday night, with Viall, a two-time Bachelorette runner-up, making his first round of eliminations.

First, viewers were given a little of the back story about this season’s star.

For those who aren’t familiar with Viall, here’s a brief recap of his history with the franchise: The Chicagoan first appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2013, and after a soul-crushing elimination, he appeared on the annual After the Final Rose special and asked her, “If you didn’t love me, why did you make love to me?”

The next year, Viall returned to the show to woo Katelyn Bristowe and became one of the most talked-about contestants after he slept with her during filming. However, Bristowe ultimately chose Shawn Booth instead. Then, this past summer, Viall gave finding-love-on-TV one last go on Bachelor in Paradise, but he broke things off with Jen Saviano in the season finale.

So, before embarking on his first night in the Bachelor mansion, Viall sought advice from his family and past Bachelor stars Sean Lowe, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment