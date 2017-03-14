“The Bachelor” couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi on starting their new life together

ABC/Terhi Tuovinen(LOS ANGELES) — The Bachelor star Nick Viall “feels great” after proposing to Vanessa Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Montreal, during Monday night’s season finale of the reality show.

“It’s been a long time for me in Bachelor world,” Viall said today on Good Morning America. “It’s a good feeling to be engaged, to have Vanessa and to have this kind of chapter in my life come to an end.”

Viall, 36, proposed to Grimaldi, 29, in Finland, and she happily accepted.

Viall felt a connection with Grimaldi early on, telling ABC News during the season that he thought she was “stunning.”

The newly-engaged couple engaged in frank conversations during the season, including the question of where they would live. “Like any relationship, you know, you have your ups and downs,” Grimaldi said.

Viall added, “Vanessa and I just kind of decided to just be up front with the fact that it’s difficult to start a relationship as the Bachelor and with 29 other women and that it’s difficult to maintain that relationship long-distance while it’s being re-aired.”