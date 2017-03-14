“The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” recap

ABC/Mitch Haaseth(LOS ANGELES) — On Monday night’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Raven was reunited with Nick Viall for the first time since he rejected her in Finland.

Much as she did when she first learned she wouldn’t be getting engaged to Nick, the dark-haired beauty from Arkansas maintained her composure, extending her good wishes to Nick and his fiancée Vanessa. Raven also revealed she’ll be headed to Mexico this summer, as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise.

The newly engaged Nick and Vanessa appeared publicly together for the first time since the outcome of their relationship was disclosed, though it seemed apparent they haven’t necessarily gotten to spend a lot of time together. Both were hesitant but optimistic when asked about wedding plans, and Nick revealed they’re leaning toward the “good ole USA” as their eventual home, meaning Vanessa may eventually leave her life in Montreal behind.

Nick’s third choice this season, Bachelorette-to-be Rachel Lindsay, got a sneak peek at her season Monday night, meeting four of her suitors on live television. From the looks of things, it should be quite a season, with one white contestant professing he’s “ready to go black and never go back,” while another …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment