The 52nd ACM Awards: The weekend country music crushes Vegas

Academy of Country MusicThere’s no doubt the main event in Sin City this weekend is Sunday night’s 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. But if you think that’s all that’s happening around this year’s ACMs — well, you’re dead wrong.

Brett Eldredge got the party started early Thursday night, taping a surprise CMT Instant Jam inside the Cosmopolitan.

First thing Friday morning, ACM hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley officially get the party started with the ceremonial rolling of the dice in front of the show’s new home, T-Mobile Arena. Then Friday afternoon, Thomas Rhett kicks off his Outnumber Hunger campaign with a private performance at Sake Rok.

Friday night, the “ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase” rocks the Palms, with Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, Dierks Bentley, Cam and many more playing among a who’s-who of Nashville’s most successful tunesmiths.

On Saturday, the celebration moves to the water, as the “ACM Pool Party for a Cause” takes over the Go Pool at the Flamingo. No word on whether Dee Jay Silver, Jackie Lee, Jerrod Niemann or OD will don their swim trunks for their performance.

The evening before the ACMs, the first awards will officially be handed out, as Kelsea Ballerini …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country