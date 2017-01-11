That Don’t Impress Me Much: Dierks Bentley Says All His Kids Care About Is the Bus

ABC/Image Group LASure, Dierks Bentley may be one of the biggest stars in country music, but the CMA-winning, Grammy-nominated hitmaker admits his kids aren’t all that impressed. In fact, when Dad’s on TV, he says there’s no guarantee they’ll even tune in — and that’s partially by design.

“They don’t watch too much of the shows,” Dierks says of 8-year-old Evie, 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Knox. “They don’t really watch a lot of TV stuff. I don’t have a lot of records or plaques hanging up at my house,” he adds.

But just as he prepares to head out on tour later this month, Dierks reveals there is one part of his celebrity life they do like.

“You know, my kids love the tour bus,” he laughs. “That’s their favorite thing. They love being on a bus. They love riding the road, and I think they just love the music. You know, they love just hearing the band play and they love — they really just love the bus,” he acquiesces. “I think their favorite thing is to climb around a tour bus!”

Dierks kicks off his What the Hell World Tour with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi January 19 in Dayton, Ohio, and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country