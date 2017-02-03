Texas Girl Surprised with Super Bowl Tickets After Being Treated for Rare Cancer

Courtesy of the Green family(HOUSTON) — A Texas girl is getting a surprise trip to the Super Bowl this week, two years after being diagnosed with a potentially deadly cancer that is so rare that her doctors had never seen it before.

Eden Green, 11, was surprised with Super Bowl tickets this week while getting a check-up at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Eden’s family and hospital officials said. The tickets were provided by the hospital’s partner, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a charity focused on fighting childhood cancer.

“She kept saying, ‘Is it really real?’ She almost wanted to be pinched,” Eden’s mother, Shannon Green, told ABC News on Thursday. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The trip to the Super Bowl comes about a year after Eden finished treatment for the rare disease.

She was diagnosed in March 2015, when she was just 10. At first she felt a pain in her leg and her doctors and parents thought it was likely a sports injury, Eden’s mother recalled. Eventually the pain was became so bad that Eden could barely walk and her parents took her to a specialist.

“We ended up seeing a bone specialist that sent us to get an MRI that confirmed it was …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health