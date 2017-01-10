Texas 911 Operator Answers Call from Her Own Daughter About Fire at Her Home

iStock/Thinkstock(MADISONVILLE, Texas) — A 911 dispatcher in Madisonville, Texas, is being praised for staying calm when her own teenage daughter called to report their house was on fire.

“911. What’s your emergency?” dispatcher Layla Wray can be heard answering at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan 7 in audio of the call.

“Mommy. Mommy. It’s Cassidy. The house is on fire,” her 14-year-old daughter replies.

Wray, who has been working as a dispatcher for about a year and a half, was the sole dispatcher the night of her daughter’s call.

“Mommy. It’s going to burn us all,” Cassidy continues in the audio, fighting back tears.

“All right. All right. Calm down. Calm down. I’ve already got somebody en route. OK? It’s OK,” a composed Wray responds.

Wray’s husband, son and dogs were also at home when the fire started on the back porch.

“This 911 call comes in and it was her own daughter,” Madison County Sheriff Travis Neeley told ABC News. “She gives her instructions and stays cool, calm and collected to get everybody out and told her everybody was on the way. She handled it very well. Most people in this situation would probably be — once they realized it was their house and their daughter …read more

