“Terrified” Idina Menzel “Said No to Myself 12 Times” Before Agreeing to Star in “Beaches” Remake

Getty Images via ABCStarring in the remake of a beloved movie is hard enough, but what if you also had to record your own version of that movie’s #1 Grammy-winning hit?

No wonder Idina Menzel says she was “terrified” to star in Lifetime’s reboot of the 1988 Bette Midler/Barbara Hershey film Beaches, debuting this weekend.

“I was terrified to do it at first…I think it’s a beautiful, beautiful movie,” said Idina. “And both those women…especially Bette Midler, for me, was an idol my whole life.”

“It’s a daunting task,” she continued. “But as a performer, you look at a role, and you see where you can learn and…exercise your talents and your craft…and so, after saying no to myself 12 times, I finally gave into it!”

But what about remaking “Wind Beneath My Wings,” the smash Bette Midler song from the original film? How many takes did Idina do of her version until she felt she’d done the original justice? “Well, I’m a perfectionist, so I did it a bunch of times…I tried all the different things,” she told reporters.

“And then, like, five times in, I felt like I was hitting things I really …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment