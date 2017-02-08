Terrence Howard to Receive the Excellence in the Arts Award at the ABFF Honors

FilmMagic/Jeff Kravitz(LOS ANGELES) — Terrence Howard has been added to the list of honorees at the American Black Film Festival Honors.

BET and the ABFF has announced today that the Oscar-nominated singer and actor will be presented with the “Excellence in the Arts” honor. Howard, who stars in Fox’s Empire, will be recognized alongside previously announced honorees Denzel Washington, Issa Rae and film director F. Gary Gray.

Also set to make special appearances at the event are Jay Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Alexandra Shipp, and Kylie Bunbury.

The ABFF Honors celebrates black culture by honoring individuals, movies and television shows that have had a significant impact on American entertainment. The annual ceremony, hosted this yeasr by actress Regina Hall, will be held on February 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.



BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors airs February 22 at 8 p.m. ET on both BET and Centric.

