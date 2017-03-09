Terminally ill couple married 51 years has emotional reunion after cancer treatments

Creatas/Thinkstock(MCALLEN, Texas) — One married couple had a tearful reunion after both being diagnosed with stage IV cancer within a week of each other.

After Susan Stros, 70, was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in late February, her husband Jerry Stros was by her side day and night, their son Jason Stros told ABC News.

“He was at her bedside every day,” Jason Stros, of Mcallen, Texas, added. “Here’s my dad by her side 24 hours a day, never going home, staying there and trying to care for her.”

It was during one of those days when he was caring for his wife of 51 years that Jerry Stros, 71, fell after having a massive seizure.

“And my mom had to be witness to this,” Jason Stros, 38, added.

Jerry Stros suffered from a broken back in his fall and was rushed to the emergency room. It was during that treatment that doctors discovered that he too had stage IV cancer, in his brain.

Still, before the two underwent various treatments for their cancers apart, doctors briefly let them see each other, thinking that it may be their last time to say goodbye. “She was just holding his hand,” their son Jason Stros recalled.

