Tennessee’s Season Ends On a High Note in The Music City

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It wasn’t quite the dismantling of a Big 10 team that Tennessee fans have seen the past two years in the postseason.

But Tennessee did finish off an up-and-down season on a high note in the Music City.

The Vols (9-4) fought off a slow start, and some scary moments in the fourth quarter, to pull away late in a 38-24 victory over Nebraska (9-4) in front of a sold-out Nissan Stadium on Friday afternoon.

After a sloppy, scoreless first quarter, Tennessee showed off its athletic advantage in the second. Sophomore John Kelly got to the left edge for a 28-yard touchdown run to cap off a four-play, 73-yard drive to put the Vols up 7-0 at the 13:20 mark of the second quarter. The defense got a quick three-and-out. The offense quickly expanded the lead. It drove the down the field in 11 plays, covering 66 yards, and found the end zone on a 10-yard scamper by quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

That was one of four scores on the afternoon for Dobbs, who wrapped up his UT career with a masterful performance – 409 yards of total offense against the Huskers. He finished the season just 13 yards …read more

