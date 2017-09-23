Tennessee’s Quarterbacks Struggle, Fail to Impress vs. UMass

Inconsistent quarterback play plagued Tennessee on Saturday when they took on a winless UMass team. And the stats don’t even tell the whole story.

Quinten Dormady wasn’t as good as his stats showed. And Jarrett Guarantano wasn’t as bad as his numbers may suggest.

But neither guy had great blocking in front of him, and neither played a solid game by any stretch of the imagination.

Starting center Jashon Robertson missed the game with an undisclosed injury. And it showed.

“Jashon being out there, his presence would’ve been felt a lot more,” John Kelly said after the Vols’ ugly 17-13 victory over UMass. “We just went with who we had out there.

“It’s time for everybody to get better.”

Butch Jones said he was looking for a change when he called on Guarantano in the third quarter. He wanted the redshirt freshman to provide a spark to an offense that had stalled out in the second half.

“We were looking for a spark and some energy,” Jones stated. “I’ll know more when I watch the video…we had way too many negative yardage football plays. We knew we had to beat man coverage. Not one play was the determining factor to put Jarrett in the game; it was …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider