Tennessee woman surprises husband with match for kidney transplant

Steve_Winfree(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Steven Winfree has been going through cycles of dialysis to help him survive. He has kidney failure and desperately needs a transplant.

So when his wife, Heather Winfree, found out she was a match to donate her kidney to him, she decided to tell him in a very special way and captured the moment on video.

On July 6, the couple was sitting on their porch in Tennessee going through a pack of baseball cards, which have always been a stress reliever for Steve Winfree, according to his wife. Unbeknownst to him, Heather had made his her own baseball card to surprise him with the good news; she added a picture of Steve to the stack. On the back was a passage full of puns about baseball to announce the match.

“Steve’s had a lot on his plate. With his health issues, he’s been striking out a lot. He was not sure how he was going to wind up. His wife Heather thinks he is a great catch, so she’s decided to go to bat for him. Now, Steve will be a rookie recipient of a transplant.”

Steve couldn't finish reading the word transplant before he broke down into tears, as

