Tennessee woman battling rare cancer marries high school sweetheart

iStock/Thinkstock(KNOXVILLE, Tenn.) — Two high school sweethearts finally got their chance to say “I do,” but their wedding didn’t happen the way they expected.

Ronda Mager was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, one year ago. Doctors recently told her she only had days to live.

“I ask God every day, why,” her husband Matthew Mager said to ABC affiliate WATE-TV.

Ronda and Matthew, who live in Knoxville, Tennessee, have been together for 10 years and have two children. A big wedding was always something the couple dreamed of, but it wasn’t financially possible.

“I brought her home and I fulfilled what I promised to her, that we’re getting married,” Matthew told WATE.

The family continues to pray for a miracle but are grateful for the time they have left with Ronda. “If it’s a week or a year or the rest of her life, I’m thankful for that time,” Matthew said.

