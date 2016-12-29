Tennessee Will Honor Nebraska Player Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Both teams playing in the Music City Bowl have already announced that they will honor the victims of the Gatlinburg fires in late November. Tennessee will do so by wearing its Smokey gray uniforms with the outline of the Smoky Mountains on the helmets. Nebraska is wearing a “Mountain Tough” decal on its helmets.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that it will also honor a Nebraska player who passed away over the season – punter Sam Foltz. Foltz and Michigan State punter Mike Sadler were killed in a car wreck in July while returning from a kicking camp in Wisconsin.

The Vols will wear a decal that have his initials “SF” and his number “27” on Friday.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones and Nebraska coach Mike Riley were asked about the decisions made by each side to honor those involved in tragedies close to the teams.

"I think we're two programs that really have a great, I guess, opportunity for representing the whole state," Riley said at a joint press conference in Nashville on Thursday. "I know we appreciate Tennessee wearing the SF27 sticker on their helmet. It means a

