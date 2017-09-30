Tennessee vs. Georgia Live Game Thread

We’re providing live updates for Tennessee’s matchup with No. 7 Georgia from Neyland Stadium.

The game line is up to -9.5 in favor of the Bulldogs, who are looking for their first in against the Vols since 2014.

Two of the top three leading rushers in the SEC through four weeks meet. John Kelly’s 450 yards make him the leader so far, but Georgia’s Nick Chubb isn’t far behind. He has 371 yards on 22 less carries. The Vols will need to bottle him up in order to have a chance at the upset today.

Follow along with us for advanced stats, videos and more as we break down the Vols and Bulldogs as it happens.

Pregame Notes

Both Ethan and Eli Wolf took part in pregame warmups. Both tight ends are questionable to play today, but are in full uniform so far with an hour until kickoff.

