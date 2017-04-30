Tennessee Undrafted Free Agent Roundup

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

After six Vols – Derek Barnett (Eagles), Alvin Kamara (Saints), Cam Sutton (Steelers), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions), Josh Dobbs (Steelers) and Josh Malone (Bengals) – were selected in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft over the weekend, at least five more are getting opportunities as undrafted free agents.

There are a couple types of free agent opportunities – one is a contract as an undrafted free agent that will lead to the player getting a chance to come to fall camp and try to make the team or practice squad out of camp.

Another is an invitation to rookie mini-camp, which gives player the chance to show up to one of the offseason rookie mini-camps with the hopes of being invited to training camp.

It’s not completely clear which type of deal each player got, but here’s a roundup of which former Tennessee players are getting undrafted opportunities:

• TE Jason Croom: Buffalo Bills

All I wanted was an opportunity #BillsMafia — Jason Croom (@j_croom18) April 29, 2017

• C/G Dylan Wiesman: Oakland Raiders, per a report from 247Sports

• DB Malik Foreman: Houston Texans, per a report from WJHL in Kingsport

• DE/OLB Corey Vereen: New …read more

