Tennessee Undrafted Free Agent Roundup

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI
After six Vols – Derek Barnett (Eagles), Alvin Kamara (Saints), Cam Sutton (Steelers), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions), Josh Dobbs (Steelers) and Josh Malone (Bengals) – were selected in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft over the weekend, at least five more are getting opportunities as undrafted free agents.
There are a couple types of free agent opportunities – one is a contract as an undrafted free agent that will lead to the player getting a chance to come to fall camp and try to make the team or practice squad out of camp.
Another is an invitation to rookie mini-camp, which gives player the chance to show up to one of the offseason rookie mini-camps with the hopes of being invited to training camp.
It’s not completely clear which type of deal each player got, but here’s a roundup of which former Tennessee players are getting undrafted opportunities:
• TE Jason Croom: Buffalo Bills
All I wanted was an opportunity #BillsMafia
— Jason Croom (@j_croom18) April 29, 2017
• C/G Dylan Wiesman: Oakland Raiders, per a report from 247Sports
• DB Malik Foreman: Houston Texans, per a report from WJHL in Kingsport
• DE/OLB Corey Vereen: New …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider