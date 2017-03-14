Tennessee Touts Draft-Bound Player Development

Tennessee’s overall strength and conditioning program has been under the microscope for the past year.

Longtime Butch Jones strength coach Dave Lawson left the program last spring, leaving the less-experienced Mike Szerszen in charge of the program for the 2016 football season.

That looked to work out well initially as Tennessee was a second-half team early in the season. But injuries piled up down the stretch, contributing to a disappointing finish to the season that included losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Jones added longtime NFL strength coach Rock Gullickson this offseason, giving the Vols a nice boost in credibility and experience in that area heading into 2017.

With at least six Vols expected to be drafted this April, the team is touting some of the development that has occurred with some of those players over the past few years with a series of tweets that gives their measurables coming out of high school compared to their combine numbers: