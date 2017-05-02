Tennessee Sprinter Runs Blazing 40 Time

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Tennessee’s track program created quite a stir on social media on Monday when it featured its fastest runner recording an incredible 40 time.

Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman, an Olympian and an NCAA champion in the 60m and the 200m, ran a 4.12 in this video posted by UT:

A lot of talk about 40-yard dashes this weekend, so we asked the fastest man in the NCAA @__coleman to run one. pic.twitter.com/CpgWYvqnCI — UT Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 1, 2017

For context, the record at the NFL Scouting Combine is 4.22, recorded by John Ross this year before he was drafted in the top 10 by the Cincinnati Bengals this April. Naturally Tennessee fans, and Butch Jones himself, are going to wonder about Coleman suiting up for the football team, but it doesn’t look like this is going to happen.

Was worth a shot! https://t.co/6LmifyzK7w — Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) May 1, 2017

