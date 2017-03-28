Tennessee Spring Practice Report: 3/28/17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the open portion of practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback notes: What does Butch Jones do when he doesn’t love the first period of throwing from the quarterbacks? He starts it over.

That was the scene on the practice field on Tuesday afternoon when Jones told the quarterbacks, who were throwing to the receivers, tight ends and backs, to start the second period over because of too many balls hitting the ground. That was partially on the quarterbacks, who had a few balls behind the receivers, but also on some of the receivers who had some drops.

Still, despite the sloppy start, there were some nice throws from all the quarterbacks. Here are a few examples:

Guarantano ➡️ John Kelly pic.twitter.com/1AEzdj3UGs — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) March 28, 2017

Will McBride getting some work in pic.twitter.com/Xg0NqCVPEd — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) March 28, 2017

Dormady to Logan Fetzner pic.twitter.com/XMBc16UdSx — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) March 28, 2017

There wasn’t much to separate Dormady and Guarantano on Tuesday. Guarantano’s best throw was one down the sideline to Marquez Callaway that hit the sophomore receiver’s outstretched hands as he …read more

