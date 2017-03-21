Tennessee Spring Practice Report: 3/22/17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the practice field as the Vols took Haslam Field for the first time this spring on Tuesday.

Initial quarterback thoughts: It’s Day 1, so it’s dangerous to make any kind of conclusions about the quarterbacks at this time, but we did get our first impressions of the QB race, which obviously will be one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

In terms of the “organizational chart,” there’s a clear separation of both Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano getting the first opportunities, following by Sheriron Jones, freshman Will McBride and walk-on Zac Jancek. Dormady and Guarantano generally worked together in throwing routes and got more opportunities with the first and second teamers. Both Dormady and Guarantano started out a bit rusty when working on the deep routes. Both were behind and outside on some go routes down the sideline, but both also seemed to settle in after a few throws.

The best throw of the day may have come from Guarantano on a deep route to walk-on tight end Andrew Craig as he hit him right in stride near the goal line. Keep in mind, all of these throws were against air, with no …read more

