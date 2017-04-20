Tennessee Spring Practice Notes: 4/20/17

Some notes and observations from the open portion of practice on Thursday afternoon.

Happy returns: In what’s become a small tradition for Butch Jones, a lot of the injured players that we didn’t see much of during the spring have made a return to the practice field over the course of the final few practices.

Receiver Josh Smith, receiver Brandon Johnson, defensive back Rashaan Gaulden, linebacker Quart’e Sapp and safety Micah Abernathy were among the players on the field in green, non-contact uniforms on the field.

It had to be encouraging for the receivers, who have been a bit shorthanded all spring to have a couple potential contributors in Smith and Johnson back on the field. Here’s a quick glimpse at them running some routes:

Brandon Johnson sighting pic.twitter.com/KaZSk89eXf — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 20, 2017

Josh Smith getting some work in pic.twitter.com/VkIE4RRtV6 — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 20, 2017

Passing drills: While it was nice to have those fresh faces on the field, it wasn’t a great day overall, at least in the open portion, for the quarterbacks and wide receivers. The ball hit the ground entirely too many times for a group that …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider