Tennessee Spring Practice Notes: 4/13

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the open portion of practice on Thursday afternoon.

The throw game: Per usual, all eyes were on the passing drills as Quinten Dormady, Jarrett Guarantano, Sheriron Jones, Will McBride and Zac Jancek went through throwing drills with the receivers, tight ends and running backs.

Maybe because it was just the focus that period of practice, or maybe it’s to not show a ton in the quarterback competition, but the focus was on shorter routes and timing while the media was able to report on practice.

RTI’s spring practice coverage is sponsored by the Nautical Boat Club of Knoxville!

The quarterbacks were generally on target in this period, but it was the receivers that struggled in the drill. There were several dropped passes on very catchable balls. That drew the ire of Butch Jones as he oversaw the drill. Everybody from veteran Jauan Jennings to several of the younger players let the ball hit the ground at some point. Jones made several receivers redo routes as he looked for more consistency out of that drill.

There were also some nice connections, however. Here are some quick clips of the main quarterback contenders throwing to the Wolf brothers …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider