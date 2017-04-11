Tennessee Spring Practice Notes: 4/11

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the open portion of practice on Tuesday afternoon at Haslam Field.

Timing is everything: In one of just two periods open to the media for reporting on Tuesday, the emphasis for the offense was on the passing game, in particular timing between the quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers.

The object of the drill was to get the ball out quickly and then have the rest of the receivers work on their timing blocking down the field. Here’s a clip of a bigger and faster looking Ethan Wolf taking a short throw and turning it up the field:

Ethan Wolf getting some work in pic.twitter.com/ZhoGGMKbjd — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 11, 2017

This drill also provided maybe the funniest moment of spring practice when Jauan Jennings took a short throw, ran over a manger and then went down to the end zone and celebrated.

Jauan Jennings plows over a student manager today at practice. Maybe he thought it was Jalen Tabor. pic.twitter.com/x3XOOb44dD — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 11, 2017

Offensive coordinator Larry Scott led most of the drill, and was very vocal throughout it. Butch Jones, however, was …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider