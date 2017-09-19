Tennessee Releases Video Hyping 2018 Schedule

Tennessee released their 2018 football schedule on Tuesday afternoon, and they decided to hype up the release with a fun, video game inspired video from one of their media relations accounts.

The UT Creative Twitter account is the official account of the Tennessee athletics’ creative team, and they are responsible for creating graphics, videos, and more to help market Tennessee athletics. When the schedule was released, the team released a hype video that made the schedule something akin to a retro fighting arcade game such as Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat (except with far less violence).

Take a look at the hype video for the Vols’ 2018 football schedule:

