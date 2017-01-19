Tennessee Releases Statement on AD Search

Photo Credit: Donald Page/UT Athletics

It’s been a confusing time for some Tennessee fans following the search for a new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics.

Dave Hart, who is currently in the position, announced that he would be stepping down on Aug. 18, but that’s not officially effective until June 30, 2017. That’s led to a transitional time for Tennessee with Hart still in power, but also in lame-duck status.

Some reports have surfaced that Tennessee, despite Hart being under contract into the summer, is close to hiring a new AD anyhow, whether that be former football coach Phillip Fulmer, Chattanooga AD David Blackburn or a myriad of other names that have been thrown around. Others have said that Tennessee, which just confirmed Beverly Davenport as the new Chancellor in December, will wait until closer to Hart’s official departure to officially name his successor.

Tennessee released a statement that was read on the radio show Vol Calls on Wednesday in an effort to try and clear some of the confusion (H/T KNS for the transcription):