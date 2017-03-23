Tennessee Practice Report: 3-23-17

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Some notes and observations from the open portion of spring practice on Thursday afternoon.

Quarterback notes: The most critiqued position group remained closely watched on Thursday. Larry Scott was the most vocal coach while watching some of the throwing drills, particularly singling out the wide receivers.

It’s still so early in the competition, but Jarett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady had better days on Thursday after both starting out a bit rusty on Tuesday. While Guarantano threw some gorgeous deep balls on Tuesday, he was also short on a lot of his passes – an issue that’s plagued him several times through what we’ve seen of two practices. Dormady has been more consistent in the two days, but hasn’t had some of the “wow” moments that Guarantano has.

Guarantano had more throws to the primary receivers today. He threw a couple of nice balls to John Kelly and Carlin Fils-aime. Without Kamara in that backfield, the running backs have done a lot of work catching the ball from all the QBs.

Guarantano finding Carlin Fils-aime today pic.twitter.com/bIkRGqLX1S — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) March 23, 2017

Guarantano and Dormady were on separate sides of the field. Dormady threw with Sheriron …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider