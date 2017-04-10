Tennessee Mid-Spring Standouts

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Spring practice is already over halfway in the books, giving players a chance to make their mark as the Orange and White Game is now just around the corner.

As with any spring practice content, it always has to be reminded that it’s a small sample size and a player standing out at this time of year against his own teammates (with some positions depleted by injuries) won’t always transfer to the big games in the fall.

But these players are taking advantage of their opportunities this spring, and that’s all they can do at this point. It’ll be interesting to see how much of this success translates to SEC play in 2017.

