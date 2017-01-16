Tennessee Hires New Defensive Backs Coach

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Tennessee announced the hiring of a new defensive backs coach on Monday morning.

Charlton Warren, who has been the DBs coach at North Carolina, Nebraska and Air Force, has agreed to terms with the Vols, the team confirmed via a press release.

“We would like to welcome Coach Warren, his wife, Jocelyn, and their three children to the Tennessee family,” Butch Jones said. “Coach Warren is a passionate, knowledgeable and driven football coach that has an outstanding history of developing defensive backs on the collegiate level. He also has a great reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country with strong ties to our recruiting areas. We feel extremely fortunate to add someone of his caliber to our coaching staff and our defensive meeting room.”

Warren also served as either the co-defensive coordinator or defensive coordinator at Air Force, his alma mater, from 2008-13.

The release also confirmed that Willie Martinez, who has been on Jones’ staff since he came to Tennessee before the 2013 season, won’t be retained as his contract was set to expire.

“I have known Willie Martinez for a long time and have the utmost respect for him as a coach and a person,” Jone said. …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider