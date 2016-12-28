Tennessee Fans Voted “Most Annoying” On Social Media In Recruiting Poll

Tennessee’s fanbase is known for its passion. That can manifest itself in different ways – positive or negative – when it comes out on social media.

Many recruits have cited the passing of Tennessee’s fans as a reason they were interested in coming to Tennessee. But it can certainly go a little too far sometimes. And it’s led to an unwanted title for UT fans, as voted on by a group All-American recruits:

81 Under Armour All-Americans were asked which fan base was most annoying on social media, and Tennessee was listed at No. 1 by 9 prospects. — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) December 28, 2016

Other programs weren’t far behind, however.

Texas was listed by eight Under Armour All-Americans as most annoying fan base on social media, followed by Alabama (6), Michigan (5). — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) December 28, 2016

Tennessee fans will have to settle for being champions of life, possibly bowl champions and now the championship of being the most annoying on social media, at least according to this particular group of recruits.

