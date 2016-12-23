Tennessee Couple Dies Just Hours Apart After Nearly 64 Years of Marriage

iStock/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee couple recently died just hours apart of each other, spending their final moments holding hands in their hospital beds after more than 64 years of marriage.

Dolores Winstead, 83, and her husband, 88-year-old Trent Winstead, both passed away at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, according to their children.

The couple’s daughter, 57-year-old Sheryl Winstead, told ABC News today that her father was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, and her mother unexpectedly suffered an aneurysm while visiting him.

After doctors determined that Dolores’s “quality of life” would be impacted if she was kept intubated, Winstead said she and her brother decided to “let her go naturally.”

“When we explained to our dad that Mom wasn’t likely going to make it, he — in our opinion — really grieved himself to death,” she said.

Hospital staff pushed the couple’s beds next to each other so that they could spend their last moments together, a Saint Thomas Health spokesman told ABC News.

Winstead told ABC News that her father held her mother’s hand until her last breath.

Dolores Winstead passed away on the evening of December 9 after suffering a brain aneurysm, and her husband Trent …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health